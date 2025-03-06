Amazon Prime Video tests AI-based dubbing on licensed movies, series

Amazon.com's Prime Video will begin offering AI-aided dubbing in English and Spanish on licensed movies and series starting Wednesday, the company said, in a bid to boost viewership and bring its content to more customers worldwide.

The artificial intelligence-based dubbing is set to be available on 12 licensed movies and series initially, Prime Video said. The feature will only be available on titles that do not already have dubbing support.

The move by Prime Video, which has more than 200 million customers worldwide, is the latest example of how media companies are integrating AI into their offerings to improve customer experience.

Walt Disney's ESPN network last year said it was exploring the use of AI to help personalize its news and recap show "SportsCenter" to cater better to younger audiences.