Ambiq Micro files for US IPO as generative AI fuels chip demand

Chip designer Ambiq Micro on Thursday reported a 16.1 per cent rise in 2024 net sales in its filing for a U.S. initial public offering, as growing demand for generative AI fuels spending on semiconductor technology.

Strong investor demand for AI-focused tech stocks is helping revive the IPO market, as investors warm again to high-growth tech startups they had largely avoided for nearly three years.

The Austin, Texas-based company disclosed a net loss of $39.7 million in 2024, narrowing from a loss of $50.3 million in the previous year. Net sales climbed 16.1 per cent to $76.1 million in 2024.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, sales and marketing activities, and product development.

Analysts expect companies tied to the AI boom to drive the next wave of technology listings, fueled by expectations of rapid growth as businesses adopt more generative AI applications.

Ambiq said it will list on the NYSE under the symbol "AMBQ", joining a wave of chip design firms that are central to the AI boom, as their processors help power the growing demand for faster and more efficient computing.

Founded in 2010, Ambiq Micro provides ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions, targeting the power consumption challenges of general-purpose and AI computing.

BofA Securities and UBS are the lead underwriters for the offering.