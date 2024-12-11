Logo
Apple is working on AI chip with Broadcom, the Information reports
FILE PHOTO: Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

11 Dec 2024 10:19PM (Updated: 11 Dec 2024 10:26PM)
:Apple is developing its first server chip specially designed for artificial intelligence, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The iPhone maker is working with Broadcom on the chip's networking technology, which is crucial for AI processing, the report said.

Apple and Broadcom did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Following the report, shares of Broadcom were up 4.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Last year, Apple had signed a multi-billion-dollar deal with the chipmaker to develop 5G radio frequency components.

Source: Reuters

