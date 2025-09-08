Logo
Autonomous Driving Player QCraft to open European Headquarters in Germany
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Sep 2025 02:01PM
Chinese autonomous driving solutions maker QCraft said on Monday that it will open its European headquarters in Germany and is partnering with U.S. chip company Qualcomm.

"These milestones mark QCraft's official entry into the EU and global markets," the company said in a statement.

The announcement, made at the IAA Mobility 2025, comes after Qualcomm last Friday said it launched an automated driving system with German automaker BMW.

Beijing-based QCraft, which makes partially automated and highly automated driving solutions, including the company's NOA (Navigate on Autopilot), already works with NVIDIA and Horizon Robotics chipsets.

Delivery of QCraft's full-stack solutions in Europe, the U.S., Japan and South Korea are now expected to begin in 2026, the company said.

Source: Reuters
