TOKYO :Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said on Monday the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if economic growth re-accelerates and underlying inflation is on track to hit its 2 per cent target.

"There is extremely high uncertainty over the outlook for each country's trade policy and its fallout. As such, we will determine without pre-conception whether the economy and prices move in line with our forecast," Uchida told parliament.