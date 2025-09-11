BOJ to raise interest rate again in Q4, majority of economists say: Reuters poll

TOKYO :The Bank of Japan will raise its key interest rate by at least 25 basis points in the October-December quarter, a majority of economists said in a Reuters poll, down from nearly two-thirds a month ago.

Even as markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates next week, 93 per cent of analysts in the September 2-9 poll who answered an extra question said that would not delay the BOJ's push for slightly tighter monetary conditions.

All but three of 68 economists surveyed forecast no change to interest rates at the BOJ's upcoming September 18-19 policy meeting. The Fed meets September 16-17.

However, 55 per cent, or 36 of 66, expected the central bank to raise borrowing costs to at least 0.75 per cent from 0.50 per cent next quarter, a decrease from 63 per cent in last month's poll but in line with July's 54 per cent.

"The BOJ will likely wish to adjust its current monetary easing stance, given the risks of accelerating yen depreciation and asset bubbles," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

"Should the impact of (U.S. President Donald) Trump's tariffs become clear from trade data and the 'tankan' survey, an October rate hike becomes feasible."

The BOJ could also hike rates in October if the "tankan" survey and the branch managers' meetings show wages and inflation would rise gradually even with U.S. tariffs, said Yusuke Matsuo, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities.

A median prediction for the year-end rate was 0.75 per cent, unchanged from last month's poll. Financial markets are pricing in an over 50 per cent chance of a rate hike by year-end.

BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said last week the bank should keep raising interest rates but warned global economic uncertainty remains high, suggesting it was in no rush to hike still-low borrowing costs.

Additionally, the central bank could push back hiking the interest rate depending on who will replace outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The likelihood of further rate hikes would "significantly diminish" should Sanae Takaichi, a fiscal dove, become the next prime minister, said Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

Over three-quarters of economists who answered an extra question, 22 of 29, said they did not expect the rate of pay increase in next year's labour-management negotiations to exceed this year's 5.25 per cent. The median of 26 economists who offered their view on the rate was 4.80 per cent.

"The deterioration in the global and U.S. economies caused by U.S. tariff policies is expected to weigh on Japanese corporate profits and economic outlook," said Masamichi Adachi, economist at UBS Securities.

"Nevertheless, it is anticipated that growth will remain around 5 per cent, allowing the BOJ to conclude that the 'virtuous cycle' of wages and prices is being sustained."

