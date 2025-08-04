Bosch's India unit posts higher quarterly profit on strong auto parts sales

Bosch reported a higher first-quarter profit on Monday, helped by strong sales of spare auto parts to passenger and off-highway vehicles as well as demand for its consumer electronic goods.

The Indian unit of German automotive supplier Robert Bosch reported a pre-tax adjusted profit of 8.38 billion rupees ($95.7 million) in the April-June period, up from 6.11 billion rupees a year ago. The profit figure does not include a one-time gain of 5.56 billion rupees tied to the sale of its video solutions business.

Quarterly revenue climbed 11 per cent, led by the automotive business' 13.5 per cent rise.

KEY CONTEXT

Bosch, India's top auto parts maker by market valuation, is the first among its peers to report results in a quarter where overall auto sales by manufacturers to dealers dropped 5 per cent.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said the company likely benefited from higher after-market sales of auto parts.

The automotive business, Bosch's biggest segment, contributes more than 80 per cent of overall revenue.

India is a key hub for Bosch, with a focus on cost-effective making of parts ranging from fuel injectors to spark plugs. The unit gets 90 per cent of its revenue from local sales.

PEER COMPARISON

Bosch Ltd 49.13 40.89 10.46 13.11 Hold 4 1.34 1.27

Samvardhana 21.02 8.86 7.89 20.35 Buy 21 0.84 0.58

Motherson

International Ltd

UNO Minda Ltd 46.41 25.17 18.21 26.70 Buy 16 0.92 0.22

Sona BLW Precision 35.71 19.75 23.01 17.43 Buy 16 0.81 0.71

Forgings Ltd

* The mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

APRIL-JUNE STOCK PERFORMANCE

- $1 = 87.5790 Indian rupees