Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged in December
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged in December

China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged in December

Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, on Sep 28, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

20 Dec 2024 09:56AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2024 10:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing on Friday (Dec 20), matching market expectations, as falling yields, shrinking net interest margins and a weakening yuan create limits for immediate monetary easing.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.10 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.60 per cent.

In a Reuters poll of 27 market participants conducted this week, all respondents expected both rates to stay unchanged.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Chinese lenders last slashed lending benchmarks in October by bigger-than-expected margins to revive economic activity.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement