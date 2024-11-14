China's JD.com misses quarterly revenue estimates amid weak consumer spending

Chinese e-commerce group JD.com missed market estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as persistent economic woes pressured consumers to cut back on spending.

A prolonged property sector crisis, a macroeconomic slowdown and heightened job insecurity have hammered consumer confidence in the world's second-largest economy, hurting retail sales.

While the Chinese government has outlined stimulus measures to prop up economic growth, the lack of solid steps to boost consumption has also weighed on sentiment.

JD.com said total revenue rose 5.1 per cent to 260.4 billion yuan (US$35.95 billion) in the third quarter, compared with estimates of 261.45 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Net income attributable to JD.com's ordinary shareholders stood at 11.7 billion yuan in the July-September period, an increase of 47.8 per cent from a year earlier.