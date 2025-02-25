Chinese electric automaker BYD will launch compact SUV in France at 28,990 euros

PARIS : BYD will launch its new electric compact SUV in France at a starting price of 28,990 euros ($30,358), said the director of BYD's sales network in France.

The car, named Atto 2, is the group's most accessible SUV yet and will add a competitive product on the European B SUV segment. It was presented on Tuesday in Paris' La Défense Arena.

Its starting price is 5,000 euros lower than the Kia Niro's, 6,000 euros less than the Opel Mokka-e and 7,000 euros less than the Peugeot e-2008, though those two last cars from Stellantis are eligible to French incentives of up to 4,000 euros.

But the Stellantis Citroen e-C3 will remain around 6,000 euros cheaper than the Atto 2, even before incentives from which the Citroen car can benefit.

($1 = 0.9549 euros)