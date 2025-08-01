Logo
Chinese robot maker AGIBot completes new round of financing
FILE PHOTO: An AgiBot humanoid robot stands at a China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd. car dealership, in Shanghai, China, April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

01 Aug 2025 06:48PM
BEIJING :Chinese humanoid robot maker AGIBot has completed a new round of strategic financing with investors including LG Electronics and Mirae Asset, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company said this marked LG Electronics' first investment in the embodied intelligence sector. It declined to disclose the size of the fundraising round or any financial details.

AGIBot, whose robots were inspected by Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Shanghai this year, is one of several Chinese humanoid robot startups that have emerged in recent years.

Source: Reuters
