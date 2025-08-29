Chipmaker Marvell forecasts downbeat quarterly revenue, shares fall

Chipmaker Marvell Technology forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as economic uncertainty and tariff concerns weighed on customer spending and overall demand.

Shares of the company, which manufactures custom chips to power AI workloads, fell over 8 per cent in extended trading.

Chipmakers are facing tough investor scrutiny as Wall Street's lofty expectations around artificial intelligence leave little room for disappointment.

Marvell forecast comes as a disappointment following strong results from other AI hardware names, said Stifel analyst Tore Svanberg.

Marvell enables AI deployments that support demand for hyperscalers. The broad adoption of genAI is driving increased demand for custom chips, as enterprises advance their technology strategies and continue to expand AI workloads.

"Our custom business is performing well and remains on track to grow in the second-half of the fiscal year compared to the first. However, we expect growth to be non-linear in the custom business, with the fourth quarter substantially stronger than the third," CEO Matt Murphy said on a post-earnings call.

Persistent inflation and economic uncertainty have led customers to delay purchases, resulting in weak demand at Marvell's automotive and industrial and carrier infrastructure end markets.

Chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday dismissed concerns about an end to a spending boom on AI chips and said opportunities will expand into a multi-trillion-dollar market over the next five years.

Nvidia said it sees revenue of $54 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, for the third quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $53.14 billion.

Marvell expects quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, plus or minus 5 per cent, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.11 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

For the second quarter, ended August 2, Marvell posted revenue of $2.01 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

Revenue at the data center segment, Marvell's largest, grew 3 per cent to $1.49 billion for the quarter, but fell short of estimates of $1.51 billion.

Earlier in August, Marvell completed the sale of its automotive ethernet business to German chipmaker Infineon Technologies for about $2.5 billion in cash.