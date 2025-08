Citi strengthens Asia investment banking team with key hires

Citigroup has appointed Vikram Chavali and Deepak Dangayach as managing directors to bolster its financial sponsor and debt capital markets coverage across Asia, the bank said on Monday.

The appointments come amid increased global demand for private and structured credit solutions, a sector Citi has been prioritising.

Both bankers will be based in Hong Kong and join later this year, Citi said in a statement.

Chavali, previously at Goldman Sachs, will lead Citi's global asset managers coverage for Japan, Asia North and Australia, as well as Asia South.

Dangayach, most recently at Deutsche Bank, has been named co-head of debt capital markets for Japan, Asia North and Australia and Asia South.

Citi's global asset managers group focuses on asset managers, including sponsors, pension funds, and other institutional clients.