Crypto exchange Bullish is targeting a valuation of up to $4.23 billion in its United States listing, the company said in a filing on Monday, launching its roadshow to capitalize on the momentum built by digital assets amid regulatory clarity.

The company is seeking up to $629.3 million by offering 20.3 million shares priced between $28 and $31 each.

J.P.Morgan, Jefferies and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company aims to list on the NYSE under the symbol "BLSH".