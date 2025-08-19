Crypto firm Tether hires ex-White House crypto adviser Bo Hines

Cryptocurrency firm Tether has appointed former White House crypto policy executive Bo Hines as a strategic adviser to help steer its expansion in the United States, the company said on Tuesday.

In his new role, Hines will advise on digital assets and U.S. market strategy, engaging with policymakers and industry groups to strengthen the firm's presence in the world's largest economy.

"His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world," Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino said.

Hines, who until recently served as executive director of the Presidential Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, supported the passage of the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin regulatory framework, and helped shape broader crypto regulation.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He stepped down from his White House role in August to return to the private sector.

"During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion," Hines said.

Stablecoins, digital tokens tied to assets such as the U.S. dollar, are riding a surge of investor demand as clearer regulation paves the way for wider adoption.