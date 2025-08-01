Dollar rises while global stock index falls; inflation and tariffs in focus 

NEW YORK/ LONDON :The U.S. dollar index rose modestly on Thursday while MSCI's global equities gauge fell as stronger-than-expected megacap earnings reports were balanced against signs of rising inflation while investors were anxious ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline for trade agreements.

Trump gave Mexico a 90-day reprieve from higher tariffs to negotiate a broader trade deal but was expected to issue higher final duty rates for most other countries as the clock wound down on the Friday deadline.

U.S. Treasury yields had briefly pared declines in choppy trading earlier in the day after data showed that U.S. inflation increased in June as tariffs on imports started raising the cost of some goods, supporting economists' expectations that price pressures would pick up in the second half of the year.

Thursday's data also showed fewer-than-expected Americans applied for unemployment benefits while second-quarter U.S. labor costs increased slightly more than expected on a pick-up in wage growth.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The Federal Reserve kept rates steady on Wednesday, and Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank needed to wait for more data before deciding whether to adjust rates in September, drawing further criticism from Trump on Thursday.

But while Powell's comments had sent equities lower on Wednesday, indexes saw some support on Thursday from better-than-expected results out of Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

With the economic data appearing to support the Fed's more hawkish stance and an anxious wait for Friday's payroll report and Trump's tariff deadline, investors had an awful lot to handle this week, said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Schwab.

"This is one of those weeks where it's almost too much information to digest, so the market is ignoring it all and staying in a tight range," said Gordon. However, he noted that megacap strength was countering weakness elsewhere in the market including in small cap companies, which have less latitude to cope with higher prices.

"You really only have communications services and parts of technology that are holding you up today. Breadth is generally pretty weak," the strategist said.

On Wall Street, indexes lost some steam as the session progressed. At 2:41 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 110.45 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 44,349.01, the S&P 500 <.SPX> rose 4.11 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 6,366.77 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> rose 75.39 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 21,205.06.

MSCI's index of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> fell 2.49 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 931.84 and earlier the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index finished down 0.75 per cent, at a more than one-week low. European investors were disappointed by corporate earnings reports from the likes of Sanofi and Ferrari, while beverage makers slid as they were faced with a 15 per cent U.S. tariff.

In currencies, the dollar was a mixed bag. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.16 per cent to 99.95.

The Mexican peso strengthened 0.34 per cent versus the dollar at 18.827 after the trade announcement.

The euro was up 0.23 per cent at $1.143 but against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.82 per cent to 150.71. The Bank of Japan held interest rates steady and increased its inflation forecast.

The Korean won weakened 0.21 per cent against the dollar after rising earlier following Trump's announcement that the U.S. would charge a 15 per cent tariff on imports from South Korea, which would in return invest $350 billion in U.S. projects and purchase $100 billion in U.S. energy products.

In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes fell 1.8 basis points to 4.36 per cent, from 4.378 per cent late on Wednesday while the 30-year bond yield fell 2.7 basis points to 4.8857 per cent.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 0.8 basis points to 3.945 per cent, from 3.937 per cent late on Wednesday.

In oil markets, prices fell 1 per cent after rising in each of the prior three sessions as investors considered the extension of an existing trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico and a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks put pressure on prices.

U.S. crude settled down 1.06 per cent, or 74 cents at $69.26 a barrel while Brent settled at $72.53 per barrel, down 0.97 per cent, or 71 cents on the day.

Gold prices rose as traders turned to the safe-haven asset on tariff uncertainty. Spot gold rose 0.62 per cent to $3,294.89 an ounce.