Dormakaba beats profit estimates, expects growth despite tariff risks

Dormakaba reported a higher than expected full-year profit on Tuesday, as cost-cutting measures helped the Swiss security and access group cushion the impact of softer demand in the residential and automotive markets and uncertainty over U.S. import tariffs.

The company, whose entrance systems can be found in venues such as offices, airports and sports stadiums, reported adjusted net profit of 188 million Swiss francs ($234 million) for the year that ended on June 30, beating analysts' average estimate of 176 million francs provided by the company.

Dormakaba forecast organic sales growth of between 3 per cent and 5 per cent for the 2025/26 financial year, compared with the 4.1 per cent growth it saw in the past year. It expects its adjusted core profit (EBITDA) margin to exceed 16 per cent, up from the 15.5 per cent it reported for the prior year.

It also said that lower interest rates in Europe and higher investments in Germany and the U.S. presented growth opportunities for the current fiscal year.

The company's board proposes an annual dividend of 9.20 Swiss francs, up 15 per cent from a year earlier, and intends to at least maintain the dividend per share each year, Dormakaba said in the press release.

($1 = 0.8019 Swiss francs)