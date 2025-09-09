Dutch probe Snapchat over alleged failure to tackle vape sellers

AMSTERDAM :Dutch consumer rights watchdog ACM said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into social media platform Snapchat, over possible failures to protect minors from illegal sellers of vapes.

Snapchat's owner Snap Inc did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The ACM said it had indications that Snapchat was not doing enough to prevent its platform being used to sell vapes to people under 18.

That would be in breach of the European Union's Digital Services Act, which requires a platform like Snapchat to offer adequate protection to minor users.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"A safe online environment is very important for minors. Platforms need to take measures to prevent illegal products being sold through them," the ACM said.

"We see enough indications of possible DSA breaches by Snapchat to open an investigation."

The consumer watchdog said it was working in close collaboration with the European Commission. It would not comment further on the investigation and did not give a timeline for it.