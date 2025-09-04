Logo
ECB says digital euro needed for major disruptions
FILE PHOTO: Piero Cipollone, deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, poses in Rome, Italy, 2015, in this handout picture. Banca d'Italia's official website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

04 Sep 2025 05:49PM
FRANKFURT :A digital version of the euro is needed so that residents of the euro zone can continue to make payments even during disruptions such as cyberattacks on banks, European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone said on Thursday.

"The digital euro will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions," Cipollone told the European Parliament.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Source: Reuters
