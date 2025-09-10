Logo
Business

EU court upholds Meta, TikTok challenges against EU tech fees
Business

FILE PHOTO: A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Logos of TikTok are seen at the TikTok house on the opening day of the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
10 Sep 2025 03:31PM
BRUSSELS :Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday upheld challenges by Meta Platforms and TikTok against an European Union supervisory fee imposed on them.

Source: Reuters
