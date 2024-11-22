Logo
EU regulators scrap probe into Apple's e-book rules after complaint was withdrawn
EU regulators scrap probe into Apple's e-book rules after complaint was withdrawn

Apple logo is seen on the Apple store at The Marche Saint Germain in Paris, France July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

22 Nov 2024 07:23PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2024 07:25PM)
BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators on Friday closed a four-year long investigation into Apple's rules for competing e-book and audiobook apps developers after the complainant withdrew its complaint against the iPhone maker.

"The closure of an investigation is not a finding that the conduct in question complies with EU competition rules," the European Commission, which acts as the EU antitrust enforcer, said. It did not name the complainant.

It said it would continue to monitor business practices in the European tech sector, including those of Apple, both under the Digital Markets Act and competition rules.

Source: Reuters

