EU should close gaps in stablecoin rules, ECB's Lagarde says

FRANKFURT :European Union legislators should demand "safeguards" and "robust equivalence regimes" from foreign issuers of stablecoins to prevent the risk of runs on reserves held in the EU, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"European legislation should ensure that such schemes cannot operate in the EU unless supported by robust equivalence regimes in other jurisdictions and safeguards relating to the transfer of assets between the EU and non-EU entities," she told a regulatory conference.

"This also highlights why international cooperation is indispensable. Without a level global playing field, risks will always seek the path of least resistance," Lagarde said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)