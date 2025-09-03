Logo
Logo

Business

EU should close gaps in stablecoin rules, ECB's Lagarde says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

EU should close gaps in stablecoin rules, ECB's Lagarde says

EU should close gaps in stablecoin rules, ECB's Lagarde says

FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses the media after the ECB's Governing Council meeting, at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

03 Sep 2025 03:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :European Union legislators should demand "safeguards" and "robust equivalence regimes" from foreign issuers of stablecoins to prevent the risk of runs on reserves held in the EU, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

"European legislation should ensure that such schemes cannot operate in the EU unless supported by robust equivalence regimes in other jurisdictions and safeguards relating to the transfer of assets between the EU and non-EU entities," she told a regulatory conference.

"This also highlights why international cooperation is indispensable. Without a level global playing field, risks will always seek the path of least resistance," Lagarde said.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement