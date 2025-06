BRUSSELS :The European Union's landmark rules reining in the power of Big Tech and requiring them to do more to police the Internet are not part of trade talks with the United States, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday.

"The legislations will not be changed. The DMA (Digital Markets Act) and the DSA (Digital Services Act) are not on the table in the trade negotiations with the U.S.," spokesperson Thomas Regnier told a daily news conference.