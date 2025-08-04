Exclusive-Genstar explores $5 billion sale of automotive software maker OEConnection, sources say

Genstar Capital is exploring a sale of OEConnection, which it aims to value the automotive software provider also backed by Ford and General Motors at as much as $5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm has tapped investment bankers at Evercore to advise on the OEConnection sale process, which is expected to launch later this year, said the sources, who requested anonymity to speak about matters that are not public.

Genstar declined to comment, while Evercore and OEConnection were not immediately available to comment.

Fairlawn, Ohio-based OEConnection, established in 2000 through a partnership involving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Ford and General Motors, provides systems that help facilitate the sale and distribution of original replacement parts involving suppliers, dealers, and repair shops.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

OEConnection generates $200 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), and $400 million in annual revenue, the sources said, adding that the business would likely be valued at more than 20x EBITDA, with estimates ranging between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Genstar acquired OEConnection from fellow buyout firm Providence Equity in 2019. As part of that deal, automakers Ford and General Motors retained minority stakes in the company.