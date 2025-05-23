Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

Exclusive-US panel divided over Nippon Steel bid for US Steel but path forward seen, says official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump Tariffs GE2025 China CNA Explains Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Exclusive-US panel divided over Nippon Steel bid for US Steel but path forward seen, says official

Exclusive-US panel divided over Nippon Steel bid for US Steel but path forward seen, says official
FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Exclusive-US panel divided over Nippon Steel bid for US Steel but path forward seen, says official
The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi
23 May 2025 05:58AM (Updated: 23 May 2025 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :A national security panel was divided in its recommendation to President Donald Trump on the bid for U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, but most panel members believe any security risks posed by the deal can be addressed, a White House official said.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. on Wednesday submitted a recommendation to Trump about the national security implications of the merger, Reuters reported, as directed by Trump in an executive order signed last month.

But key details had not emerged until now about the contents of the document, submitted after Nippon Steel supercharged its pledged investment in U.S. Steel to $14 billion in a last ditch bid for approval, as reported by Reuters.

"We’ve received the report and the President will review the recommendations of each agency to determine if additional action on this matter is necessary," the White House official said in a statement. "CFIUS agencies were not unanimous in their recommendation, but the majority believe any risks can likely be addressed through mitigation," the person added, declining to be named because the matter was not public.

Nippon Steel declined to comment. U.S. Steel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement