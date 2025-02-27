Fintech firm Stripe valued at $91.5 billion in latest tender offer

Stripe on Thursday announced a tender offer for employees and shareholders that valued the company at $91.5 billion, nearly 41 per cent higher than its valuation a year ago, potentially delaying the fintech firm's ambitions of going public.

The deal signals the strong recovery of the global venture capital sector, as central banks have started to cut interest rates amid subdued inflation and strong economic data.

"Stripe was profitable in 2024, and we expect to be so in 2025 and beyond," co-founders John Collison and Patrick Collison said in their annual letter published on Thursday.

The payments processing company was valued at $65 billion in a deal last year, which allowed employees to cash out their stock.

At its peak, Stripe was valued at $95 billion in 2021.

The company serves a variety of high-profile customers, including Elon Musk-led social media platform X, Amazon, car rental firm Hertz Global and grocery delivery app Instacart.

Stripe, which has headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, allows companies to accept payments, send payouts and automate financial processes.