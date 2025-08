Firefly is targeting a valuation of up to $6.04 billion in its U.S. listing, the company said in a filing on Monday, raising its pricing range amid heightened interest in space companies.

The company is seeking to raise up to $696.6 million by offering 16.2 million shares priced between $41 and $43 each.

It had last week launched its IPO roadshow and was initially aiming to raise as much as $631.8 million at a $5.5 billion valuation at the top of its range.