Former Nokia CEO joining Finnish quantum company's board
CEO of Nokia Pekka Lundmark speaks during a news conference at the GSMA's 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2023. REUTERS/Albert Gea/ File Photo

20 Aug 2025 03:06PM
STOCKHOLM :Former Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark will join Finnish quantum computing company QMill as an investor and a board member, the company said on Wednesday.

Lundmark stepped down from the top job at Nokia earlier this year after being appointed as CEO in 2020, and is credited with turning around the telecom gear maker.

Antti Vasara, former head of VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, and a former Nokia executive, will also join QMill as chair of the board.

Espoo, Finland-based QMill, is a quantum-algorithm company, which started operations last year, and has raised seed funding from Antler, Maki.vc and Kvanted.

Quantum computing is emerging as a promising sector where many startups are working alongside tech companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia to build functional computers to solve problems that would take classical computers thousands of years.

Source: Reuters
