Foxconn Interconnect's JV to start building Middle East factory in December

TAIPEI : Foxconn Interconnect Technology's Saudi Arabian joint venture will start building its first manufacturing base in the Middle East in December, which will make electric vehicle chargers, the company said on Wednesday.

FIT, a unit of Taiwan's Foxconn that makes components used for connectivity and in servers, launched the joint venture called Smart Mobility in May with Saleh Suleiman Alrajhi and Sons.

FIT expanded into EV connectivity and charging through its acquisitions of Germany’s Prettl SWH group, renamed FIT Voltaira, in 2023 and Auto-Kabel Group in 2024.