German cartel office warns Apple app tracking tool could violate rules
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

13 Feb 2025 05:19PM (Updated: 13 Feb 2025 06:19PM)
BERLIN : The German antitrust authority has notified Apple of concerns regarding the iPhone maker's app tracking tool, which could violate rules for large tech companies, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

The Federal Cartel Office's preliminary assessment follows a three-year investigation into Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature, which allows users to block advertisers from tracking them across different applications.

"Apple now has the opportunity to respond to the allegations," the office said.

The U.S. tech giant has said the feature allows users to control their privacy but has drawn criticism from Meta Platforms, app developers and startups whose business models rely on advertising tracking.

Source: Reuters
