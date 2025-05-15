Google says hackers that hit UK retailers now targeting American stores

WASHINGTON: Alphabet's Google said hackers responsible for paralysing disruptions of UK retailers are turning their attention to similar companies in the United States.

"US retailers should take note. These actors are aggressive, creative, and particularly effective at circumventing mature security programs," John Hultquist, an analyst at Google's cybersecurity arm, said in an email sent on Wednesday (May 14).

Hultquist said the culprit is a group connected with "Scattered Spider", a nickname for a loosely interconnected network of hackers of varying levels of sophistication.

Scattered Spider is widely reported to have been behind the highly disruptive hack at M&S, one of the best known British businesses, whose online operations have been frozen since Apr 25.

The Scattered Spider-connected group has a history of focusing on a single sector at a time and is likely to target retail for a while longer, Hultquist said.

Hackers from the Scattered Spider ecosystem have been behind a slew of disruptive break-ins on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2023 hackers tied to the group made headlines for hacking casino operators MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.