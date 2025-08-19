Hack at Allianz Life impacts 1.1 million customers, breach-notification site says

A cyberattack at U.S. insurance firm Allianz Life in late July compromised the personal data of 1.1 million customers, according to breach notification site Have I Been Pwned on Monday.

Allianz Life had previously said that hackers stole personal information of most of its 1.4 million U.S. customers, financial professionals and select employees.

According to the data published by Have I Been Pwned, the hacked information includes names of customers, addresses, phone numbers and emails.

Allianz Life did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The breach is part of a broader wave of high-profile cyberattacks targeting global companies, including Microsoft and UnitedHealth Group.

A cyberattack on UnitedHealth's technology division last year — the largest healthcare data breach in U.S. history — affected 192.7 million people.

Meanwhile, hackers infiltrated Microsoft's on-premises SharePoint servers in July, hitting more than 100 organizations, including U.S. government agencies, and raising concerns about identity security.