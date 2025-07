HONG KONG :Hong Kong's retail sales by value rose by 2.4 per cent in May from a year earlier, the first such increase in more than a year, government data showed on Wednesday.

Sales increased to HK$31.3 billion ($3.99 billion) in May, compared with April when retail sales fell 2.3 per cent compared with the same period a year before.

In volume terms, May retail sales increased 1.9 per cent from a year earlier, compared with a revised 3.3 per cent decline in April.

($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)