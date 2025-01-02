Logo
Hong Kong November retail sales fall 7.3% in value
Hong Kong November retail sales fall 7.3% in value

FILE PHOTO: People walk at the Ladies' Market, a popular tourist attraction, in Mongkok, Hong Kong, China April 23, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File photo

02 Jan 2025 04:39PM
HONG KONG : Hong Kong's November retail sales fell 7.3 per cent by value from a year earlier, reflecting a change in consumption patterns and the relatively strong Hong Kong dollar, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales fell to HK$31.7 billion ($4.08 billion) in a ninth consecutive month of decline after a revised 2.8 per cent decline in October.

In volume terms, November retail sales fell 8.3 per cent from a year earlier compared with a revised 4.8 per cent fall in October.

($1 = 7.7772 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

