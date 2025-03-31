Hong Kong's CK Hutchison says no decision made on telco spin off

HONG KONG : The board of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison said on Monday it has not made any decision on its global telecommunications business, in response to media reports about a potential spin-off listing of the assets.

"From time to time, the Group receives proposals and explores and evaluates opportunities that may be available, with a view to enhancing long term value to shareholders, including possible transactions relating to the assets and operations of the company's global telecommunication businesses," the board said in a stock exchange filing.

A spin-off listing would be among those options, according to the filing.

The board said no decision has been made about any transaction and there is no certainty a transaction will take place.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources, the company is mulling a spin-off of global telecom assets and would list the business on the London stock exchange.