Hyundai's India unit beats quarterly profit view as exports rise

Hyundai Motor India beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, as higher exports and better proceeds from SUV sales offset the impact of a weak domestic market.

The unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor reported a profit of 13.69 billion rupees ($156.7 million) in the three months to June 30, compared with 14.9 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of 12.59 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hyundai India kicks off carmakers' quarterly results at a time when India's top manufacturers are ramping up exports amid stalling domestic sales.

The company, India's second largest exporter of cars, said its overseas shipments grew 13 per cent from a year earlier, even as its overall sales declined 6 per cent during the quarter.

In May, Hyundai had said it sees exports growing 7 per cent-8 per cent in the fiscal year to March 2026. Managing Director Unsoo Kim told analysts that sales contribution from exports would rise to 30 per cent from 21 per cent a year earlier.

Hyundai's overall revenue fell 5.4 per cent to 164.13 billion rupees in the June quarter, while expenses declined 5 per cent.

Its shares, which made their trading debut in October 2024, pared some losses after reporting results, and were trading down 0.6 per cent.

($1 = 87.3720 Indian rupees)