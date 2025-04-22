Logo
India's Airtel to buy 5G spectrum from Adani
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram, previously known as Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave
22 Apr 2025 07:16PM
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel will buy 5G telecom spectrum from a unit of Adani Enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

Airtel and its unit Bharti Hexacom have signed agreements with Adani Data Networks to acquire rights to use 400 MHz of high-frequency spectrum across six circles including Gujarat, Mumbai and Andhra Pradesh.

The companies did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Airtel is focussed on expanding its 5G network and user base. Its 5G user base stood at about 120 million at the end of December against its total user base of 414 million.

Source: Reuters
