India's markets regulator approves Pine Labs' IPO
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is seen on its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 24, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo

15 Sep 2025 06:20PM
India's markets regulator has approved the initial public offering of Pine Labs, a document on its website showed.

Source: Reuters
