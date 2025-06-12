Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

India's Paytm slumps after government says reports of UPI transaction fees false
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Paytm slumps after government says reports of UPI transaction fees false

India's Paytm slumps after government says reports of UPI transaction fees false

FILE PHOTO: A man stands at the Paytm stall during the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai, India, August 29, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

12 Jun 2025 12:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of digital payments firm Paytm slumped as much as 10 per cent on Thursday after India's finance ministry said that reports about the introduction of fees on the popular unified payments interface (UPI) transactions were false and baseless.

The shares posted their sharpest intraday fall since February 2024, before coming off lows to trade down 8 per cent. India's benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.2 per cent lower.

In India, merchants pay fees to banks or payment service providers, such as Paytm, for transactions. There is no fees on UPI payments.

The delay or non-introduction of the fees is "sentiment negative for Paytm", brokerage UBS said, adding that the firm's adjusted core profits could decline more than 10 per cent in fiscal years 2026 and 2027 if increased incentives are absent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement