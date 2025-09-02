Logo
India's TCS bags $644 million deal from Scandinavian insurer Tryg
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

02 Sep 2025 06:19PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2025 06:32PM)
BENGALURU :India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a 550 million euro ($643.89 million) order from Scandinavian insurance firm Tryg, the company said on Tuesday, announcing its first mega deal this fiscal year.

Mega deals, which are typically worth more than $500 million, are key revenue drivers for IT services companies.

TCS, during the seven-year deal tenure, will leverage its suite of AI and cloud solutions across Tryg’s entire IT operations, the company said.

India's $283 billion IT sector has been facing a rough patch as clients hold back non-essential spending because of weak demand, persistent inflation and lingering uncertainty over U.S. trade policies.

Mega deals have become a rarity in the current demand environment.

TCS Chief Executive K Krithivasan, in July, flagged that there were delays in client decision-making and project starts.

In late July, TCS also announced laying off 2 per cent or 12,000 employees, mostly mid- and senior-level roles.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)

Source: Reuters
