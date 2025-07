BENGALURU :Wipro reported better-than-expected revenue on Thursday for the first quarter, supported by strong growth in the Americas, including its communication and consumer businesses.

Consolidated revenue at India's fourth-largest IT services provider stood at 221.35 billion rupees ($2.57 billion), rising 0.8 per cent from a year earlier and topping analysts' average estimate of 220.59 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 86.0390 Indian rupees)