Indonesia targeting 2026 GDP growth in 5.8% to 6.3% range, minister says

JAKARTA :Indonesia is targeting economic growth of between 5.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent in 2026, planning minister Rachmat Pambudy said on Monday.

Rachmat revealed the GDP growth target when delivering the government's working plan for 2026.

Earlier data showed the economy grew by 4.87 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the weakest growth rate in more than three years.

Southeast Asia's largest economy is targeting growth up 5.2 per cent this year, up slightly from 5.03 per cent in 2024.

The working plan is used by ministries to formulate policies for the next year, with the government usually starting discussions with parliament on the budget in the middle of the year.