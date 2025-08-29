Logo
Indonesia's trade surplus seen at $3.2 billion in July as imports decline: Reuters poll
Workers unload imported rice from Vietnam from a ship at Tanjung Priok port in North Jakarta, Indonesia, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside/ File Photo

29 Aug 2025 02:50PM
JAKARTA :Indonesia's trade balance is likely to post a $3.2 billion surplus in July, supported by a decline in imports that could help offset slowing exports, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

However, the expected July surplus is narrower than June's $4.11 billion, which had been boosted by a surge in exports ahead of U.S. tariff implementation in August.

The median forecast of 10 economists, surveyed by Reuters between August 22 and August 29, estimated a 5.2 per cent year-on-year rise in exports for July, compared with an 11.3 per cent increase in June.

Imports were seen in contraction at 5 per cent, which would be the first since January 2025, versus a 4.28 per cent growth in June.

On Monday, the statistics bureau will also announce Indonesia's consumer price index data for August.

The annual headline inflation in August is expected to accelerate to 2.48 per cent from 2.37 per cent in July, according to the poll, while month-to-month inflation is projected at 0.08 per cent in August, down from 0.3 per cent in July.

The central bank targets inflation within a range of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in 2025.

Annual core inflation, which strips out government-controlled and volatile food prices, was expected at 2.3 per cent in August, compared with 2.32 per cent in July.

(Polling by Pranoy Krishna and Susobhan Sarkar; Writing by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters
