Business

Infinite Reality says $3 billion fundraising values it at $12.25 billion
08 Jan 2025 09:10PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2025 11:51PM)
:Augmented reality-focused startup Infinite Reality said on Wednesday it had achieved a valuation of $12.25 billion after raising $3 billion in a new funding round, without disclosing the names of the investors involved.

Infinite Reality, which was founded in 2019, said the new fundraising was from a "private investor whose portfolio focuses on global technology and real estate investments". 

The company has previously tried to go public through a special purpose acquisition company Newbury Street Acquisition, but did not end up being listed. 

Infinite Reality said it uses immersive technologies to offer a suite of services to brands and creators that can increase audience engagement and monetization.

Past investors in the company include entertainment and ticketing giant Live Nation, T-Mobile Ventures, RSE Ventures and Lux Capital, among others.

Source: Reuters

