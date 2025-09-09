Intel announces top-level executive changes, products chief departs

Intel announced a series of high-level executive changes on Monday, including the departure of Michelle Holthaus, the company's products chief.

The struggling U.S. chipmaker is also establishing a new central engineering group led by Srinivasan Iyengar, a senior vice president. In the expanded role, Iyengar will build a new custom silicon business to serve a broad range of external customers, the company said.

Naga Chandrasekaran, executive vice president and chief technology and operations officer of Intel Foundry, will expand his role to include Foundry Services, while Jim Johnson was appointed general manager of Intel's client computing group.

Kevork Kechichian has joined Intel has executive vice president and general manager of the data center group.