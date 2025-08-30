Logo
Logo

Business

Intel gets $5.7 billion in accelerated CHIPS Act funds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Intel gets $5.7 billion in accelerated CHIPS Act funds

Intel gets $5.7 billion in accelerated CHIPS Act funds

FILE PHOTO: An Intel logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Aug 2025 04:35AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Intel said on Friday it received $5.70 billion in accelerated CHIPS Act funds after easing terms with the U.S. Commerce Department and issued 274.6 million shares to the U.S.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement