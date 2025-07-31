Israeli cyber startup Noma Security raises $100 million in private funding round

TEL AVIV :Israeli cybersecurity startup Noma Security, whose platform secures enterprise data and AI models against AI agents, said on Thursday it raised $100 million in a private funding round, bringing total funds raised to date to $132 million.

Israel's cyber security sector has been active of late and many startups have raised significant sums in funding rounds and in mergers and acquisitions. A surge in cyberattacks, including data breaches and ransomware, has driven demand for more comprehensive defences and fueled interest in cyber firms.

On Wednesday, Palo Alto Networks said it would buy Israeli peer CyberArk Software for $25 billion. It follows Alphabet's $32 billion acquisition of Israeli startup Wiz in March.

Noma Security's Series B round was led by U.S.-based venture capital firm Evolution Equity Partners, with continued participation from Ballistic Ventures and Israeli firm Glilot Capital.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The latest funds, it said, will be used to further expand its operations across North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa and to more rapidly grow its product, research and development teams in Tel Aviv.

Noma Security, which was founded in 2023, came into prominence last November after raising $32 million.

The company said it helps organisations "identify millions of AI and AI agent risks while simultaneously prioritising and mitigating novel threats at scale." AI agents are AI systems that act autonomously on behalf of users or organisations.