Italian court cuts 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine on Amazon

ROME :An Italian administrative court has reduced a 1.13-billion-euro ($1.32 billion) fine imposed on Amazon in 2021 by Italy's competition authority for alleged abuse of a dominant position, a ruling showed on Tuesday.

The Lazio administrative court upheld the main findings by the regulator, but said the amount of the fine had to be recalculated, arguing that the watchdog had not adequately explained the reasons for including a discretionary 50 per cent increase.

The ruling did not specify the revised figure.

Deducting the 50 per cent surcharge from the original 1.13 billion euros would result in a final fine of around 750 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Amazon had no immediate comment on the ruling.

The company was originally fined for restricting competition in e-commerce logistics services in Italy. At the time, it was one of the biggest penalties imposed on a U.S. tech giant in Europe.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)