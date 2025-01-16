Italy's iGenius launches Nvidia-powered AI language model for highly regulated industries

MILAN :Italian startup iGenius said on Thursday it is releasing Colosseum 355B, a large language model built with the latest Nvidia technology for customers in highly regulated industries with special data protection needs.

Tight legislation and compliance requirements hamper the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in regulated industries.

CEO Uljan Sharka told Reuters that iGenius was already in contact with potential users in the financial services sector as well as heavy industry companies and governments.

Sharka flew to Brussels on Thursday to present the new model to the European Commission.

iGenius differs from rivals such as OpenAI in that it develops open source AI software models for chatbots it sells to companies who then run the models on their own infrastructure to keep the data in-house.