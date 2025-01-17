Japan companies preparing for Trump tariffs, survey shows

TOKYO: Most Japanese companies with operations in the United States are preparing for possible additional tariffs under the incoming Trump administration, according to a survey released on Friday (Jan 17) by the Japan External Trade Organization.

Those efforts include strengthening manufacturing and procurement in the US and considering product price hikes, the survey showed. It was conducted earlier this month and targeted 694 companies, the Japanese government-related trade body said.

Of the 123 respondents that expected to be affected by tariff policies, nearly three-fourths said those effects would be negative for their business, while 17 per cent said they would be mixed and 10 per cent said they would be positive.

Japanese companies also expressed concerns about the effect of US excise taxes targeting other countries, while a proposed 60 per cent tariff on Chinese goods was seen as likely to have the biggest impact on supply chains.

Among companies expecting changes in immigration and visa policies, more than 60 per cent expected a negative impact due to labour shortages.